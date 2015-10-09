Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney in action against Swansea defender Ashley Williams.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Twitter is going to let publishers run pre-roll ads on their Twitter videos. CEO Jack Dorsey made his first public appearance since being named permanent CEO.

2. Apple has removed a selection of apps from the App Store after they could have put user data at risk. One of the apps removed was the new Been Choice ad blocker.

3. Netflix raised the price of its most popular subscription plan by $US1 (£0.65). It will also allow users on that plan to stream two different things at the same time.

4. Elon Musk has hit out at Apple and said that the company only hires his worst engineers from Tesla. He told a German newspaper that Apple only hires people that Tesla fired.

5. Apple Mac sales had the slowest sales quarter since 2013. The global PC market keeps on shrinking.

6. Barclays has told a customer that it will support Apple Pay early next year. The bank is one of the last major UK banks not to support Apple’s mobile payment technology.

7. Amazon may be opening a real-world store in a Seattle mall. It may not be a book store, but instead it could sell electronic devices.

8. Facebook has started testing its new emoji reactions. It gives users a range of different ways to respond to a post instead of just “Like.”

9. Some major players of football game “FIFA 16” have had their accounts hacked. It looks like hackers wanted to steal the in-game currency that can be used to buy virtual players.

10. The US government says that it wont force companies to decrypt data for law enforcement. It is still going to continue “conversations with the industry,” though.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.