10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

1. Activist investor Carl Icahn is going to send an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook today. He’ll probably call on Apple to issue dividends to shareholders.

2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has admitted that the company made mistakes with Windows 8. This comes ahead of the launch of Windows 10.

3. A vulnerability in business communication tool Slack revealed the secret chatrooms of major tech companies. Slack had previously claimed that it was a feature.

4. Twitter’s head of news Vivian Schiller is leaving the company. She worked there for less than a year.

5. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel announced yesterday that ads are coming soon to the app. But users will have the option to hide them.

6. Bill Gates has racked up $US40,000 in fines over a pile of horse manure at his Florida home. It’s stored too close to a pond.

7. Facebook is teaming up with Pinterest and Box for a new mentorship program. It’s designed to help women break into the tech industry.

8. Elon Musk is set to unveil the D today. It’s code for a new product announcement taking place today in California.

9. Apple has sent out invitations to its iPad event on Oct. 16. We’ll likely see an updated iPad Air and OS X Yosemite.

10. HTC has unveiled its GoPro killer. The HTC Re will retail for $US199.

