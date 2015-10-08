Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Amazon is reportedly considering making its own TV service. It has talked to CBS and NBC about carrying their channels.

2. Apple design chief Jony Ive says he can now work on “naughty, under-the-radar activities” now that he’s the company’s chief design officer. “I haven’t felt this happy or this creative in years and years,” he said.

3. Amazon competitor Jet has changed its business model and dropped the $US50 (£32) membership fee. The company launched less than three months ago.

4. Amazon wants to give customers “freedom from bad database relationships.” That’s a direct shot at competitors like Oracle.

5. Chinese hackers broke into LoopPay, the mobile payments startup owned by Samsung. There’s no sign that customer data was stolen.

6. Dell is in talks to merge with storage giant EMC. It’s not clear whether it’s a full merger or if Dell would just buy parts of EMC.

7. Google has launched a new project that wants to make mobile web pages load faster. Accelerated Mobile Pages is a new web framework that makes pages faster to load.

8. A former Reuters journalist has been found guilty of three counts of hacking. Matthew Keys was accused of posting newsroom login information in a chatroom used by Anonymous members.

9. Google has invested in a German artificial intelligence research centre. Around 450 scientists work at the German Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence (the DFKI).

10. The former director of the NSA says he does not agree with the agency’s position on encryption. Michael Hayden says that strong encryption is better.

