10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you may have missed yesterday.

1. Twitter is suing the US government. The company wants to be more transparent over government requests for user data.

2. Facebook is working on an app that will let users talk anonymously. It’s expected to be announced within weeks.

3. Security software company Symantec is considering splitting into two companies. One entity will manage security, the other will sell data storage.

4. The CEO of GT Advanced, Apple’s sapphire glass supplier, sold shares a day before the iPhone 6 announcement. The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

5. Adobe’s e-book reading software sends a log of the text you’re reading over the internet with no encryption. Adobe says it is working on an update.

6. Cisco is undergoing a large reorganization. 25,000 employees could be affected by the changes.

7. San Francisco has effectively legalized Airbnb. The new law will come into place in Feb. 2015.

8. Apple’s iOS 8 statistics reveal that adoption of the new mobile operating system is slow. It could be due to the large amount of storage space needed to install the update.

9. The DEA is being sued for setting up a fake Facebook account. Justice Department officials are reviewing the incident.

10. Tesla will start selling used cars. A Tesla announcement is expected to come later this week.

