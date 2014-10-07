10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

YouTube/Sonny Dickson A flexible iPhone screen

Good morning! It’s set to be a rainy day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. The company that makes sapphire glass screens for iPhones has filed for bankruptcy. The company’s stock price dived 90% after the news was announced.

2. Samsung warned yesterday that its upcoming Q3 earnings call will be disappointing. Samsung’s operating profit looks set to be down nearly 60% from last year.

3. An Apple blogger claims to have leaked details of the new iPad ahead of the reveal on Oct. 16. It seems that it will have Touch ID fingerprint technology.

4. Facebook has finally closed its deal to buy messaging app WhatsApp. The price of the deal has risen to $US21.8 billion from the original purchase price of $US19 billion.

5. A Washington Post app will come pre-installed on the Amazon Kindle Fire tablet. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos purchased The Washington Post in Aug. 2013.

SPONSORED BY DeltaThanks to Delta Studio™, you can stream all kinds of free entertainment on your personal devices. Movies. Shows. Even live TV. It’s the most entertainment in the sky. No wonder more people choose Delta than any other airline.There’s no indication that user data was affected.

7. Microsoft sold over 100,000 Xbox One consoles in China within the first week of sales. The console has been struggling in other Asian markets.

8. The director of the FBI claimed that every big US company has been hacked by China. He says the hackers are looking for trade secrets, not personal data.

9. Facebook’s bus drivers are seeking to unionize. They have complained about long hours and low pay levels.

10. Amazon will face an EU investigation over its tax deal in Luxembourg. There are allegations that the company has been illegally Benefitting from state subsidies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.