10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what you may have missed over the weekend.

1. Hewlett-Packard is planning on splitting into two companies. One business will manage personal computing and printers, the other will look after corporate hardware and services.

2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square has raised $US150 million at a $US6 billion valuation. Investors include the Government of Singapore Investment Cooperation and Goldman Sachs.

3. Google is going to make over 200 security guards employees, instead of contractors. They will now have the same perks as engineers, product managers, and other Google staff members.

4. Apple is going to unveil new iPads on Oct. 16. We might also see new laptops and iMacs.

5. Hackers have discovered that Facebook is experimenting with payments in its Messenger app. The feature has been included in the app for some time, but the company has not activated it.

6. Another round of naked celebrity photos hit the Internet on Sunday. This is the first leak to feature photographs of men, after Nick Hogan was included.

7. Detectives in Dubai are going to be provided with Google Glass. The government says that they will be able to fight crime using facial recognition technology.

8. The price of Bitcoin is continuing to decline. It plummeted to around $US300 on Sunday.

9. It’s possible to run Windows 95 on an Android smartwatch. Hackers have previously been able to run the classic video game “Doom” on a Samsung Gear Live.

10. Some iPhone 6 customers are complaining that the phone is ripping out their hair. The hair of women and some beards of men are allegedly getting trapped in a gap between the screen and the case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.