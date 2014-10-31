10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a rainy day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know for today.

1. Andy Rubin, the founder of Android, is leaving Google. He has been running Google’s robotics division.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook has come out as gay. He wrote a touching essay in Businessweek.

3. Yahoo has hired Amazon’s top sales executive to be its senior vice president of sales, Americas. She previously headed up Amazon’s ad sales.

4. GoPro announced earnings that were better than expectations. Shares jumped 8% on the news.

5. LinkedIn’s Q3 earnings were better than expectations. The stock fell initially but then rose 1.7%.

6. Google Glass is now banned in all US movie theatres. The movie industry is scared that people will use the device to illegally record movies.

7. Amazon has admitted that it made a mistake with the price of the Fire Phone. “We didn’t get the price right,” said one executive.

8. Twitter is going through another executive change. Six months after hiring a new head of consumer products, Twitter is already replacing him.

9. Timex has unveiled its new smartwatch. The Ironman One GPS+ will go on sale for $US400 in November.

10. Instagram has launched its first video ads. They will start appearing today.

