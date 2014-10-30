10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Microsoft Band The new fitness band by Microsoft will retail for $US199.

Good morning! It’s going to be a pretty sunny day in New York and London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. Microsoft has revealed its wearable device: Microsoft Band. It goes on sale today and will retail for $US199.

2. Samsung’s third-quarter income was down 49%. The company warned earlier this month that its Q3 earnings wouldn’t look good.

3. 3,000 Microsoft employees were let go yesterday. The cuts came from HR, finance, marketing, sales, and IT.

4. CurrentC, the mobile payment system favoured by a group of US retailers, has already been hacked. It’s the biggest rival to Apple Pay.

5. IBM has announced a partnership with Twitter. Businesses will be able to use Twitter data to help them understand their customers.

6. Uber drivers have spoken out over the low wages they receive. Some claim to be struggling to receive the minimum wage.

7. HP has revealed a new desktop computer that doesn’t have a mouse or keyboard. Instead, it has a touch mat.

8. Nintendo says that it could see its first annual profit in four years. Mario Kart 8 has been a big success.

9. Hackers managed to breach the White House computer network. The Russian government is suspected to be behind the attack.

10. A taxi association president has compared Uber to ISIS. Many taxi associations consider Uber to be operating illegally.

