10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It was a busy day yesterday for tech news.
1. JP Morgan revealed that it suffered a data breach that could have affected 76 million households.There’s no evidence that passwords were revealed during the attack.
2. Apple is negotiating with music labels to try and make music streaming cheaper.
3. Facebook has apologized for experimenting on its users to see if it could manipulate their emotions.
4. Google tried to buy Android modification Cyanogen. Previously, Yahoo, Microsoft and Amazon had been interested in the company.
5. Facebook is considering a move into healthcare.
6. Apple employees are getting a set of new perks. These include longer parental leave and education reimbursements.
7. Elon Musk claims that Tesla cars will soon be able to drive themselves 90% of the time.
8. There’s a huge flaw in USB that could make every device using a USB connector vulnerable to hackers.
9. Evernote has unveiled a new tool that it hopes will kill email attachments.
10. Google chairman Eric Schmidt claims that Tim Cook is mistaken about Google’s security policies.
