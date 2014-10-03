10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Today’s “10 Things In Tech” is sponsored by

1. JP Morgan revealed that it suffered a data breach that could have affected 76 million households.There’s no evidence that passwords were revealed during the attack.

2. Apple is negotiating with music labels to try and make music streaming cheaper.

3. Facebook has apologized for experimenting on its users to see if it could manipulate their emotions.

4. Google tried to buy Android modification Cyanogen. Previously, Yahoo, Microsoft and Amazon had been interested in the company.

5. Facebook is considering a move into healthcare.

