Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Reviews for the new Apple TV are out. Reviews are generally positive and make it sound like a good, all-round device.

2. Lab-testing company Theranos is reportedly preparing to shuffle its board of directors. That news comes as the startup is under fire over how much of its own technology it uses on blood tests.

3. Samsung reported its Q3 earnings last night. It posted an operating profit, but warned that next year is going to be tough for its smartphone division.

4. Over 200 of the UK’s most high-profile technology entrepreneurs have signed an open letter to David Cameron asking him not to reduce the level of skilled migration. People behind the letter include the founders of Google DeepMind, Citymapper, Shazam, and SwiftKey.

5. Sony released its earnings yesterday, and it made a healthy profit. The company’s smartphone division, however, was the only part of the business to make a loss.

6. Amazon is reportedly planning to launch its own shopping channel which would let customers buy items right off the screen. It’s expected to launch next year.

7. GoPro shares fell 17% following its latest earnings report. The company missed analysts’ earning expectations and offered weak guidance.

8. One of the former cofounders of shuttered cleaning startup Homejoy has launching a new cleaning startup. One former Homejoy customer claims that the new company already had his information.

9. YouTube has officially launched its subscription service. It costs $US9.99 (£6.54) per month and removes ads on YouTube.

10. Brighton technology startup Brandwatch has raised $US33 million (£21.6 million) in new funding. The company also has offices in New York and Singapore.

