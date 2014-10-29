10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a rainy day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know for today.

1. Facebook stock was down 10% last night after it announced its Q3 earnings. Its performance was solid, but guidance spooked investors.

2. The Antares rocket exploded seconds after launch yesterday. It was carrying over 5,000 pounds worth of supplies for the International Space Station.

3. Verizon has launched a tech news site. Its writers are reportedly banned from covering surveillance or net neutrality.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed the reason why the company discontinued the iPod Classic. He claims they simply couldn’t get the parts anymore.

5. Marissa Mayer is reportedly close to hiring Amazon’s top ad executive. She may become Yahoo’s COO.

7. Some MacBook owners have filed a class-action lawsuit over problems with their graphic cards. They accuse Apple of refusing to repair defective products.

8. WhatsApp has disclosed its recent financial performance. Revenue was $US10.2 million in 2013.

9. The retail group behind Walmart, Best Buy and Gap has threatened its retailers with steep fines if they introduce Apple Pay. CVS and Rite Aid both tried the system but later opted out.

10. The FBI created a fake online news article to catch a bomb-threat suspect. It used the page to spread spying software.

