Good morning, here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple announced its Q4 earnings — and the numbers were good. Earnings were ahead of expectations, and the company sold 48.05 million iPhones, which was roughly in line with analyst expectations.

2. Twitter released its earnings last night, but it didn’t live up to expectations. The company is struggling to grow the number of users, and there was a weak revenue forecast for the last three months of 2015.

3. The European Parliament dealt a major blow to net neutrality. It voted against amendments to a package on the European single market, although it did agree to end mobile roaming charges by 2017.

4. Online food delivery company HelloFresh has confirmed that it is planning to go public. The Rocket Internet-backed company was recently valued at €2.6 billion (£1.8 billion).

5. The 15-year-old boy arrested over a hack of British telecoms company TalkTalk has been released on bail. The company claims that it received a ransom demand for £80,000 worth of Bitcoin.

6. BuzzFeed has announced that it intends to pull out of the SXSW conference after two panels about online harassment were cancelled. The cancellations came after threats of violence against the panellists and conference.

7. Alibaba’s earnings blew past analyst expectations. Shares jumped around 10% following the news.

8. The US Senate passed a bill named CISA that allows private companies to share information with law enforcement much more easily. However, many tech companies had spoken out about the act because they were worried about the privacy of their users.

9. Nintendo’s earnings showed profits were weaker than expected. However, the company is pressing on with its plan to bring games to smartphones for the first time.

10. Music streaming service Deezer has postponed its IPO. The loss-making company says it’s “due to market conditions.”

NOW WATCH: College students created an electric wheelchair that can actually climb stairs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.