10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

1. Twitter shares dropped 10% last night after it announced its Q3 earnings. Results were as expected, but investors still want more.

2. Apple has issued a statement addressing the retailers who are leaving its Apple Pay scheme. The company says Apple Pay is in 220,000 locations already.

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook warns that a “major event” may happen that will alert people to how much tech companies know about their lives. He thinks that it will cause people to think seriously about privacy.

4. Amazon has acquired online comedy business Rooftop Media. The company records comedians in US comedy clubs and streams the footage online.

5. GoPro shares were down 5% Monday. The company’s Q3 earnings are coming on Thursday.

7. Apple quietly hid an embarrassing error from its recent live stream. A typo has magically disappeared.

8. YouTube’s CEO hinted last night at a premium subscription service. It would remove ads from YouTube.

9. T-Mobile had its biggest growth quarter in the company’s history. It now has 52.9 million customers.

10. LG will stop manufacturing plasma televisions. Instead it’s going to focus on LCD televisions.

