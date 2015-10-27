The Next Web Your Walmart order is here.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Google could see even more investigations from Europe’s antitrust regulators. Margrethe Vestager gave an interview in which she said that the EU is looking at a broad range of services from Google and parent company Alphabet.

2. Microsoft has opened a big flagship store in New York. This is what it’s like inside.

3. Apple will announce its Q4 results tonight. Here’s our big preview of what to expect.

4. JPMorgan Chase & Co said it will launch a competitor to Apple Pay. The largest US bank is launching software that will let customers pay for things using their smartphones, just like Apple Pay does.

5. Google is about to get a lot more serious about designing and potentially building chips. A job posting suggests that Google is expanding its hardware business.

6. The European Parliament will vote today on net neutrality rules. As well as rules on broadband speed, the proposals also include a plan to abolish mobile roaming charges.

7. Police in Northern Ireland arrested a 15-year-old boy on Monday over alleged involvement in the TalkTalk hack. TalkTalk shares fell 12% yesterday as the fallout from the hack continues.

8. Walmart wants to test drones for home delivery. It has applied for permission to test drones for home delivery, curbside pickups, and also for checking inventories in warehouses.

9. Investor Vinod Khosla will step down from the board of payments company Square when it goes public. Khosla owns 17% of the company.

10. Facebook has updated the notifications on its mobile app to make it a hub of information. The tab now includes things like sports score, local events, and the weather.

