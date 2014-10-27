10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! Here’s what everyone will be talking about today:

1. Google CEO Larry Page is taking a step back from the company to focus on “the bigger picture.” Sundar Pichai will now lead all of Google’s core products.

2. CVS and Rite Aid stores have blocked Apple Pay. They’re asking customers to use their credit cards instead of the new NFC payment system.

3. Twitter agreed to acquire the domain and archive of troubled photo-sharing service TwitPic. It was hours away from deleting all of the photos.

4. Anonymous secret-sharing app Whisper has placed its editorial team on leave following an investigation by the Guardian. The newspaper claimed that the app was tracking specific users, an accusation that the company denies.

5. Google is preparing to roll out its new “Lollipop” update. Some phones have already been confirmed to support the new software.

7. Apple designer Marc Newson has designed a shotgun. It’s a 12-gauge side-by-side design with ornate engravings.

8. Microsoft has cut the Nokia name from its branding. New phones will be called “Lumia” rather than “Nokia.”

9. eSports commentator Ryan Wyatt will become the head of YouTube’s gaming division. Google previously considered buying games streaming site Twitch.

10. iPhone pre-orders in South Korea are reportedly far higher than orders for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 4. The iPhone launches in South Korea on October 31.

