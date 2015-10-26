Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Uber is raising another $US1 billion (£650 million) in VC funding that brings its valuation to between $US60 billion (£39.1 billion) and $US70 billion (£45.6 billion). That’s Uber’s eighth funding round in five years.

2. Last night Yahoo streamed the first ever NFL game online. Some people had some problems with the video quality on the stream, though.

3. American military officials are reportedly concerned that Russia could destroy key undersea internet cables during a war. Russian submarines operate near the vital cables.

4. It looks like the new “Steve Jobs” movie is a flop. It finally opened across the US, but only brought in $US7.3 million (£4.7 million) from 2,443 locations.

5. RBS plans to make all of its 100,000 employees use the Facebook At Work software by the end of 2016. Facebook says that around 300 businesses are currently using the software.

6. Apple released three new iPhone ads. Two of them star actor Jamie Foxx.

7. Israeli startup EverythingMe, which raised over $US35 million (£22.8 million) in funding, has shut down. All 36 employees have been let go.

8. London startup office Second Home is doubling in size and building a “huge indoor lake” on the top floor. The expansion is due to be finished in early 2016.

9. Tony Fadell, the former Apple employee who managed the team that built the iPod, has revealed why he left Apple. He said that he and his wife realised they weren’t spending enough time with their son.

10. German VC firm Acton Capital Partners is launching a new $US200 million (£130 million) fund. The firm invests in late-stage technology companies.

