10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Amazon stock was down over 12% after a disappointing Q3 earnings call. There were misses on both the top and bottom line.

2. Amazon is taking a $US170 million charge for unsold Fire Phones.

3. Microsoft announced it beat estimates in its Q1 earnings. The stock was up 4% last night.

4. A doctor in New York who tested positive for Ebola took an Uber on Wednesday. The transmission risk is very low, however.

5. Facebook launched a new app called Rooms. It lets people create forums about their interests.

6. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has pledged $US100 million to help fight Ebola. He often donates money to charity.

7. Alternative social network Ello has raised $US5.5 million in funding. It now has over 1 million users.

8. Apple has promised to help the employees of its sapphire supplier find jobs after they ended their partnership. The company is closing its US production plants.

9. A New York judge says that Aereo must shut down for good. The company had previously considered continuing as a cable company.

10. Facebook and Yahoo have unveiled a plan to stop scammers recreating closed email accounts. This should stop people hacking into some Facebook accounts.

