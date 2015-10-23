Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to finish off your week.

1. Google’s stock has soared on an earnings beat and monster buyback programme. The company beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter and is buying back as much as $US5 billion (£3.3 billion) of Class C stock, sending stock shooting up 10% after-hours.

2. Amazon shares went wild after an earnings beat. The stock price jumped as much as 11% in after-hours trading.

3. Microsoft’s stock has hit its highest point since a judge ruled it broke antitrust law back in 2000. The company’s quarterly earnings report beat Wall Street expectations on Thursday, and stock jumped 8% in after-hours trading.

4. Facebook has fired a shot against Google and Twitter by making its search more powerful. It has now indexed 2 trillion public posts.

5. British broadband supplier TalkTalk was hacked. Customers’ information — including bank details — may have been stolen.

6. Pandora stock plummeted 20% after it missed analyst expectations for the quarter. Revenue was up 30% year-on-year.

7. Microsoft has quietly laid off as many as 1,000 employees. The layoffs come from multiple divisions.

8. Jack Dorsey is giving a third of his Twitter stock back to employees. The stock currently has a total value of around $US214 million (£139 million).

9. London startup GoCardless is in talks to raise a huge new round of funding.Sources say it’s in the “tens of millions.”

10. Google-backed Magic Leap could be raising $US1 billion (£650 million) in funding — one of the biggest deals ever. The secretive startup builds augmented reality technology.

