10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It looks set to be an overcast day in both New York and London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. Apple is planning on adding 25 more stores in China. It currently has 15 stores in the country.

2. Google has released a new app that it hopes will reinvent email. Inbox is the company’s attempt to make an intelligent email client.

3. Yelp shares tumbled last night after it announced its Q3 earnings. Revenues were up 67%.

4. Set-top box company Roku has raised $US25 million in funding. It has raised over $US153 million to date.

5. Twitter has unveiled a new tool that lets people log into the site with temporary codes instead of passwords. The “Digits” service was announced at Twitter’s new Flight developer conference.

6. Logitech’s profits more than doubled in its second quarter. Profit was up to $US36.1 million compared to $US14.4 million from a year earlier.

7. Mark Zuckerberg took part in a 30-minute Q&A session in China. He spoke in Mandarin throughout.

8. Bank of America has promised to fix a glitch that meant people using Apple Pay were charged twice on transactions. It affected around 1,000 transactions.

9. Microsoft has unveiled a suite of new, half-finished apps for people to try. Microsoft Garage was previously kept private.

10. Yahoo will unveil a redesigned homepage next month. It’s currently being beta-tested.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.