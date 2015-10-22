Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. YouTube is launching a premium subscription service called YouTube Red. The video platform is also launching a new music app, YouTube Music, to take on Spotify and Apple Music.

2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has apologised to the developers the site enraged years ago. Dorsey singled out Politwoops, a tool for monitoring politicians’ deleted tweets, that Twitter banned from the platform earlier this year.

3. It’s Google’s Q3 earnings today. Fast Company has identified 5 things to look out for.

4. Western Digital will be buying SanDisk in a deal worth around $US19 billion (£12 billion). Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan said that “the combined company will be ideally positioned to capture the growth opportunities created by the rapidly evolving storage industry.”

5. HP is giving up on competing with Amazon’s cloud. It is closing down the HP Helion public cloud.

6. Microsoft has been quietly laying the groundwork to build its own version of Android. The Windows Phone is floundering, but the company continues to experiment with Google’s mobile operating system.

7. Wikileaks has released a batch of emails from CIA director John Brennan’s personal email account. The whistleblowing site apparently got hold of them after Brennan was hacked by someone identifying as a “stoner” teenager.

8. The European Court of Justice will rule today on the VAT status of bitcoin exchanges, which could have major consequences for the future of the digital currency. It might tie up bitcoin users and startups in red tape.

9. Tesla customers are complaining that the new “autopilot” feature keeps accidentally steering them off highways. There’s still a few bugs to be ironed out in the semi-autonomous driving software.

10. “Angry Birds” maker Rovio is cutting 213 jobs. But the Angry Birds film being made is unaffected by the cuts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.