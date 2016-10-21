Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Microsoft stock just beat its all-time high, set in 1999. It beat analyst expectations for its fiscal first quarter.

2. Nintendo has announced its next games console, the Switch. It’s a console-handheld gaming hybrid that can be played at home or on the go.

3. Google’s VR team is testing a prototype of a mystery wireless device. That’s according to new documents filed with the FCC in the US.

4. Trivago is planning to go public by Thanksgiving at the end of November. It’s an online hotel reservation company.

5. Qualcomm is reportedly nearing a massive deal to buy NXP Semiconductors. It would be the largest deal in the history of the semiconductor industry.

6. Donald Trump’s website appears to have a fake donation ticker. It’s showing a 10-day-old sample list on repeat.

7. Macs are three times cheaper to own than Windows PCs, says IBM’s IT guy. Fletcher Previn spoke at the Jamf tech conference.

8. AT&T and Time Warner are reportedly talking about a merger. Time Warner’s stock jumped 5% on the news — but AT&T’s dropped 2.2%.

9. The new game from the team behind “Grand Theft Auto” is drop dead gorgeous. Rockstar has confirmed it is working on a successor to “Red Dead Redemption.”

10. The “Apple of the gaming world” just launched a laptop to “eradicate” all other laptops. Razer has announced the Blade Pro.

