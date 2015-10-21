Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Ireland’s privacy regulator is going to investigate Facebook after a landmark ruling by Europe’s highest court. The European Court of Justice recently struck down the Safe Harbour scheme, a way to legitimise the transfer of data across the Atlantic.

2. Google has signed a deal with Yahoo to provide search ads for Yahoo’s search results. Yahoo previously worked exclusively with Bing.

3. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says the company is “nowhere near” going public, despite Mark Zuckerberg pressuring him. “We’re maturing the company, but we’re still like eighth graders,” Kalanick said at the WSJD Live conference on Tuesday.

4. Apple and Dropbox have come out against a US cybersecurity bill days before a crucial vote. Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and Twitter are among the other tech companies that oppose CISA, The Washington Post reports.

5. Marissa Mayer fired back at departing executives. The Yahoo CEO said on the company’s Q3 conference call that the changes are the result of “careful planning” in order to achieve growth.

6. Facebook has launched a new resource hub to help support under-represented people get into computer science. It’s called TechPrep, and will also help teach their parents and guardians about the subject, the company announced in a blog post.

7. Snapchat has now lost 8 top executives in the last year. Its most recent (that we know of) is Jill Hazelbaker, formerly VP of communications and public policy, who is now joining Uber.

8. Facebook is rolling out its instant articles to all iOS users and is launching an Android beta today, The Verge reports. It’s a way to make news articles load faster on mobile.

9. We’ve just had our best look yet at what the Google-backed Magic Leap is building. The startup has released some un-doctored footage of its augmented reality platform.

10. Amazon’s war with Chromecast and Apple TV could cost Google and Apple more than $US85 million. Amazon is reportedly planning to take down listings for the companies’ video streaming products.

