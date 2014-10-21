10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news you might have missed from yesterday.

1. Apple announced a strong Q4 earnings report yesterday. Revenue and earnings were higher than expected, as was the number of iPhones sold.

2. Apple Pay launched in the US on Monday. It’s Apple’s new wireless payment system.

3. Staples is investigating whether hackers have stolen credit card data. It’s believed that the security breach started in northeastern US stores.

4. IBM shares tumbled after a disappointing Q3 earnings call. Revenues fell 4% year-on-year.

5. UberX and Lyft are now legally allowed to operate at San Francisco airport. This is the second airport that Lyft has won permission for.

6. A woman has become the first person to be charged under Virginia’s new revenge porn law. She is accused of posting a naked photograph of another woman on Facebook.

7. Tinder is planning on launching new premium features next month. This will be the company’s first attempt at monetization.

8. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum has apologised for a harassment incident that took place 18 years ago. His ex-girlfriend had filed a restraining order against him.

9. Facebook is suing the lawyers of a man who previously claimed to own half of Facebook. The FBI arrested Paul Ceglia for attempted fraud.

10. China has been accused of collecting iCloud data. Government hackers reportedly tried to access usernames and passwords.

