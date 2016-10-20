Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Nintendo will unveil its next video game console today. The Nintendo NX is expected to launch by March 2017.

2. Google has signed up CBS for a web TV service and is in talks with others, Reuters reports. It is apparently in discussions with 21st Century Fox, Disney, and Viacom,

3. Tesla will temporarily disable some Autopilot features in new cars before rolling out a major update. It will improve its vehicle’s self-driving capabilities.

4. Airbnb is banning hosts from listing multiple properties in New York and San Francisco, Engadget reports. The rental company is facing pressure from regulators.

5. The people behind bluetooth are planning some big changes for next year. It’s going to use less power than it currently does.

5. Travis Kalanick says he has never sold an Uber share. He’s founder and CEO of the $69 billion (£56 billion) ride-hailing giant.

7. Mark Zuckerberg defended board member Peter Thiel in a leaked memo: “We care about diversity.” Thiel recently donated $1.25 million (£1 million) to Donald Trump.

8. Google can’t be too happy about Snap’s latest hire. The company formerly known as Snapchat has hired ex-Amazon Web Services exec Jerry Hunter.

9. Twitter hired someone to lead their VR efforts, then fired them a day later. Gregory Gopman described homeless people as “degenerates” back in 2013.

10. Czech police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the 2012 hack of LinkedIn, Reuters reports. 100 million users’ details were stolen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.