Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple Music has 6.5 million paid subscribers. Another 8.5 million are still using the free trial — and for reference, Spotify announced it had 20 million paid subscribers in June 2015.

2. A lot of people think Amazon is preparing to cut FedEx and UPS out of the picture. The online retail giant is continuing to build new logistics centres to process customers’ orders.

3. There’s trouble at Yahoo: The stock is falling, and employees are bolting. Three years into her turnaround attempt, CEO Marissa Mayer still hasn’t overseen the creation of a new hit product.

4. Uber is training its best London drivers to help disabled people get around. It is launching a scheme called uberASSIST in the city.

5. David Cameron has appointed Alibaba founder Jack Ma to advise him on business. The Telegraph reports that the news comes before a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

6. A “stoner” teenager claims they hacked the email of the CIA director. The attacker says they were motivated by opposition to US foreign policy.

7. Amazon has fired back all-guns-blazing at The New York Times’ scathing report on its working conditions. Jay Carney, VP of worldwide corporate affairs, wrote a post on Medium — prompting a response from NYT executive editor Dean Baquet.

8. The new Apple TV is launching next week. As The Verge reports, CEO Tim Cook made the announcement at the WSJD Live conference.

9. Uber is using special cameras to make pick-up estimates less annoying. It is rolling out a fleet of mapping cars as it doubles down on its efforts to build its own maps.

10. Ex-US agent Carl Force has been sentenced to more than six years in jail for stealing bitcoin during the Silk Road investigation. Force’s attorneys say he has been suffering from mental health issues.

