10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Here's the weekend's tech news that you might have missed.

1. IBM has reportedly reached a deal to sell its chip manufacturing unit. The company said that a major announcement is coming alongside its Q3 earnings today.

2. Apple has removed all Bose headphones and speakers from its stores. It’s likely linked to the Beats acquisition.

3. The CEO of Whisper has asked concerned users to email him. This follows a Guardian report that accused the anonymous app of tracking its users.

4. The British government has outlined new laws that could see internet “trolls” sentenced to two years in prison. This follows a series of high-profile incidents of online abuse in the UK.

5. Apple’s software chief says that the company has no plans to make touchscreen desktop computers. He says it would be “awkward and uncomfortable.”

6. Snapchat has debuted its first ads. The first ad was a trailer for the horror movie Ouija.

7. Details have leaked of three new Fitbit wearable devices. Expect to see the Fitbit Surge announced in the coming weeks.

8. Microsoft is planning on entering the wearables market. Sources say it’s a wearable watch with a two-day battery life.

9. Facebook has hit back at the DEA for creating fake profiles on the site to use in drug stings. It says the government agency has committed a “serious breach” of the site’s policies.

10. One man claims that his iPhone bent in his pocket and caught fire. The iPhone 6’s alleged flexibility may have caused the battery to puncture.

