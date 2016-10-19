Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple will announce new Macs at an event next week. The Californian tech company has scheduled an event for October 27.

2. Everyone loves Google’s new phone, and the stock has hit an all-time high. The new Pixel smartphone has been generally well-reviewed.

3. Marissa Mayer insists Yahoo’s Verizon deal is still on track. Core revenue plunged 14% in Q3.

4. Intel keeps lowering the bar on the business it has bet its future on. It keeps missing growth targets for its data center business.

5. Salesforce once had Adobe on its target acquisition list. That’s according to a new leaked email.

6. Yahoo left out something important when it said users haven’t fled since its big hack. The company recently announced that 500 million users’ accounts were stolen.

7. Donald Trump’s email servers are not secure. The Republican presidential nominee has attacked Hillary Clinton over her private email server, but ones linked to him also have security issues, a researcher says.

8. Facebook’s project to take on Cisco once caused a whole team to quit Apple. The Open Compute Project inspires “cultlike” devotion.

9. Ecuador is restricting Wikileaks boss Julian Assange’s access to the internet. Assange has been leaking US Democratic party emails, and Ecuador says it doesn’t want to interfere in the US election.

10. Amazon could start offering its own internet service in Europe. The broadband service might first launch in the UK.

