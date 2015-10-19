Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Apple holds the key to Intel’s $US150 billion (£97 billion) business. Intel reportedly has 1,000 people working on chips for the next iPhone.

2. Tech companies of all sizes are starting to lay workers off. Twitter, Microsoft, and Snapchat have all laid staff off in recent months.

3. Amazon is taking legal action against 1,114 people who have allegedly posted fake reviews on the site. The BBC reports the ecommerce giant says the “false, misleading and inauthentic” reviews are damaging its reputation.

4. Top Yahoo exec Jackie Reses will reportedly join Square. Reses works as Yahoo’s Chief Development Officer.

5. Apple is replacing the displays of MacBooks that have encountered anti-reflective coating issues for free. According to MacRumors, Apple will replace any affected device bought less than three years ago free of charge.

6. Eric Schmidt thinks “European law is biased against large companies.” Google is currently facing investigations in Europe over antitrust allegations.

7. Apple has been ordered to pay the University of Wisconsin $US234 million (£151 million) in a patent-infringement case. Apple has apparently been using its microchip tech in iOS devices without permission.

8. Facebook has launched a new notification that will warn users if they it suspects they’re being targeted by state-sponsored hackers. The social network isn’t explaining how it differentiates between state-backed hackers and smaller attackers.

9. Match, the company that owns Tinder, has filed to go public. In 2014, it generated revenue of $US888 million (£575 million).

10. Google is running primetime adverts for its new Nexus smartphones. The Verge reports it could be a sign that the search giant is aiming for more mainstream appeal with this generation of device.

