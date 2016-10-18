Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Netflix’s stock shot up 20% after a big earnings beat. Its net international subscriber growth was 3.2 million, and Wall Street was only forecasting 2 million.

2. Apple’s secret car project seems wracked with internal strife. It has been labelled an “incredible failure of leadership.”

3. IBM quarterly earnings were a beat all the way around. The stock dropped slightly in after-hours trading.

4. The “Apple of the gaming industry” bought an audio company founded by George Lucas. Razer has acquired THX.

5. Workers in London’s financial centre are being bombarded with ransomware. The City of London is subject to far more of the attacks than anywhere else in Europe, a new study has found.

6. The maker of a $700 (£570) juicer has hired a former Coca-Cola president to be its new CEO. Juicero founder Doug Evans is stepping down.

7. Twitter trolls were part of the reason why Salesforce walked away from a deal. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has said Twitter is “not the right fit” for his company.

8. Aggressive drivers are planning to bully self-driving cars. Because autonomous vehicles will rigidly apply the rules of the road, some drivers intend to drive recklessly around them, a study found.

9. Apple’s latest hire could signal a big shift in the company’s approach to AI. It has appointed Ruslan Salakhutdinov, a Carnegie Mellon University researcher, as a director of AI research.

10. UK security agencies unlawfully collected citizens’ data for 17 years, The Guardian reports. That’s according to a new court ruling.

