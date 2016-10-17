Rockstar Games An advert for ‘Red Dead Redemption.’

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly donating $1.25 million (£1 million) to Donald Trump. The donation comes after the Republican presidential nominee was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

2. Germany says that Tesla should not use the term “Autopilot” in its advertising. Reuters reports that the German transport minister is worried that it will mislead drivers into thinking they don’t need to pay attention.

3. Lots of people are still using the recalled Samsung phone that catches on fire. The South Korean electronics company is struggling to get people to return their Note 7 smartphones, despite the risks.

4. Samsung has a new high-end Chromebook with touchscreen and stylus coming soon, The Verge reports. Details about the device have leaked ahead of the official announcement.

5. A Swedish duo started a program that collects old smartphones to donate to refugees. Refugee Phones has collected more than 6,000 phones so far, and it is in the middle of a major donation drive.

6. Apple and Microsoft are gearing up to announce new computers. Apple is expected to launch new MacBooks and iMacs, while Microsoft should be bringing out the long-rumoured Surface PC.

7. The folks who make “Grand Theft Auto” are teasing a big new game. Rockstar Games released an image that might be hinting at a sequel to “Red Dead Redemption.”

8. Elon Musk is pushing Tesla’s product announcement back to Wednesday. The CEO says it “needs a few more days of refinement.”

9. Snapchat has changed its company mission ahead of its IPO. It now simply describes itself as a “camera company.”

10. Microsoft employees love Satya Nadella a lot more than they did Steve Ballmer. Nadella has far higher approval ratings than his predecessor.

