10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

1. Apple announced the iPad Mini 3, the iPad Air 2, as well as a new 27-inch Retina iMac and a refreshed Mac Mini. There weren’t any surprise announcements.

2. Apple Pay will launch on Monday. You’ll be able to use your iPhone 6 and iPad Air 2 to make purchases.

3. Google released its Q3 earnings. It missed its earnings estimates.

4. The Guardian claims that anonymous app Whisper is tracking its users. But Whisper published a lengthy denial.

5. Netflix stock was down 20% yesterday. It announced on Wednesday that subscriber growth was lower than expected.

7. Twitter is partnering with SoundCloud to launch audio embeds on the site and app. There’s a small number of users testing the program.

8. Amazon will start delivering fresh groceries in New York on Friday. Amazon Fresh is going be trialled in Park Slope.

9. Google is launching the .soy domain. It’s designed for Latino internet users.

10. Photo-sharing site Twitpic will shut down after all. The company had previously claimed to have found a buyer.

