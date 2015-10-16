Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Startup incubator Y Combinator is launching a $US700 million (£452 million) VC fund. Investors in the new fund include Stanford University and Michael Bloomberg.

2. Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said that the decision to strike down Safe Harbour threatens “one of the greatest achievements of humanity.” The executive said he was “very worried” by the removal of the EU-US data-sharing agreement.

3. Microsoft and PC manufacturers have teamed up to launch a marketing campaign. The “PC Does What?” campaign highlights all of the cool things that PCs can do.

4. A Facebook bug accidentally revealed how many people were seeing different posts. Some users saw view counts next to their posts, but the company has since fixed the bug.

5. Lenovo says that it refused to sell Microsoft’s Surface Pro computers to businesses. An executive says he saw no reason why he should promote a competitor’s product.

6. Uber is launching in Scotland. The ridesharing service is expanding to Glasgow, and also plans to launch in Edinburgh.

7. Facebook has poached a senior Microsoft exec to lead its marketing in Europe. Philippa Snare will lead business-to-business marketing.

8. Dropbox has launched a new product called Paper that works in a similar way to Google Docs. The service was launched as a beta test six months ago.

9. Nevada has ruled that daily fantasy sports sites are gambling. That means that sites like FanDuel and DraftKings may have to stop people in the state from accessing their services.

10. One of the cofounders of Flipboard has left the company. Evan Doll won’t return after a sabbatical, and the company’s CTO recently departed too.

