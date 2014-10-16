10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! There’s going to be a thunderstorm in New York today. Here’s the tech news you might have missed from yesterday.

1. Apple accidentally leaked the details of the new iPad ahead of its reveal later today. The specifications were found in a digital iPad user guide.

2. Netflix’s stock price crashed after announcing its third quarter earnings. Shares were down nearly 20% following the news.

3. Google officially announced the Nexus 6 smartphone. It has a giant 6-inch screen.

4. HBO is planning on launching a standalone web TV service. The company has said that the service will arrive in 2015.

5. will.i.am has unveiled his smartwatch, the i.am+ PULS. Unlike the Apple Watch, It doesn’t need to be tethered to a phone.

6. Apple is reportedly planning on removing Fitbit’s products from its stores. This is ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch next year.

7. Facebook has introduced a new feature that lets you notify your friends of your safety following a natural disaster. You’ll be able to check which of your friends were affected.

8. Google has announced Lollipop, the latest version of its Android software. It features deeper integration between devices and more security.

9. Reddit has acquired Alien Blue, the most popular third-party Reddit app. The app’s pro mode is free for the next week.

10. Tesla is planning on building 200 charging stations in China. The company will also open a store there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.