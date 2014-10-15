10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. It looks set to be a nice and warm day in New York. Here’s the tech news to know today.

1. Facebook could be working with Samsung to develop a smartphone. Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg met with a top Samsung exec in Seoul.

2. China really doesn’t like the Xbox One. All signs point to a slow start in sales.

3. Taxi app Hailo is withdrawing from North America. The company blames competition from Uber and Lyft.

4. Mark Zuckerberg has donated $US25 million to help fight the spread of Ebola. He announced the news in a Facebook post.

5. will.i.am will launch his smartwatch today. He has said that the current generation of wearables isn’t the future.

7. A router that re-routes all internet traffic through the anonymous Tor network has raised $US300,000. It took less than 48 hours on Kickstarter to raise the money.

8. Google has discovered a vulnerability in SSL, part of the way that computers securely connect to websites. Three Google employees found the bug.

9. Apple has asked permission to privately challenge the bankruptcy of its sapphire supplier. It doesn’t want sensitive data to become public.

10. Apple and Facebook will pay female employees to freeze their eggs. The companies will cover up to $US20,000 for the process.

