YouTube Investor Bill Gurley thinks a number of Silicon Valley startups — like Postmates — are overvalued.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know on Wednesday.

1. A US jury has ruled that Apple used technology developed by the University of Wisconsin without permission in some of its chips.The company could face damages of up to $US862 million (£564 million).

2. Facebook is testing out a long-rumoured Suggested Video feature that will show Facebook users several related videos in a row after they have tapped one from their NewsFeed. The company is also starting to test putting ads between some of the clips.

3. Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group have filed a lawsuit against free music streaming platform Aurous, Billboard reports, alleging “blatant” copyright infringement.Aurous has been described elsewhere as the “Popcorn Time for music”.

4. A glitch in the app used by Uber drivers has exposed personal information like drivers’ licenses, financial documents, and even social security numbers. Uber says it fixed the problem 30 minutes after being notified.

5. Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann has defended himself against criticism from investor Bill Gurley, who said the company was overvalued. Lehmann described his company as the “anti-Amazon,” and claimed it would be profitable next year.

6. IBM CEO Ginny Rometty doesn’t really care that Dell is buying EMC. She says she’s been deliberately transforming IBM to get out of most of the businesses where Dell and EMC compete.

7. Twitter is laying off 336 employees.That’s 8% of its global workforce.

8. Apple just brought one of its biggest new features to the iMac. It has released the new Magic Trackpad 2, which supports Force Touch.

9. One of the UK’s biggest ever tech hubs is set to open within months at the London Olympic Park. Two enormous media buildings on the western fringe of the Olympic Park are being converted into a space where startups and more established businesses can interact as part of the Here East development.

10. PC makers are feeling uneasy after the release of Microsoft’s first fully fledged laptop. Some of company’s hardware partners, which include HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Samsung, described Microsoft as a “sleeping lion,” which nobody dares contradict.

