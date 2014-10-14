10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! It’s set to be a rainy day in New York. Here’s the big tech news from yesterday.

1. The Irish government is reportedly planning on closing the tax loophole that makes the country so attractive to Apple and Google. The move would dramatically increase tax bills for tech companies in Ireland.

2. 7 million Dropbox passwords have been posted online. The company denies it was hacked, instead placing the blame on other sites.

3. There won’t be any new Retina MacBook Airs shown at the Apple event on Thursday. Instead, we’ll likely see new iPads, a new iMac, and OS X Yosemite.

4. French telecom company Iliad is no longer trying to buy T-Mobile. Deutsche Telekom wants to sell its majority stake in the company.

5. Microsoft says 1 million people are testing the preview version of Windows 10. They have received 200,000 items of user feedback.

6. A website has admitted that hackers used it to leak 100,000 Snapchat photos online. Snapsaved owned up to the hack on Facebook.

7. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has hit back at Jony Ive’s accusation that they have stolen his designs. They have offered him one of their phones.

8. The man Newsweek reported was the creator of Bitcoin is raising money to sue the publication. He insists that the magazine is lying.

9. Google has announced the subscription plan for its experimental same-day delivery service: Google Express. It’s going to cost $US95 per year.

10. Flight attendants want the ban on smartphone and tablet use during flights reinstated. They claim that gadget use is causing passengers to ignore their instructions.

