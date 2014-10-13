10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here are the tech stories that you may have missed this weekend.

1. Apple Pay will probably launch on Saturday. It’s Apple’s wireless payments system that it introduced with the iPhone 6.

2. Kmart and Dairy Queen have both announced that they were hacked. Credit card data was compromised in both attacks.

3. Apple has settled the Beats patent dispute with rival headphone manufacturer Bose. The dispute was over noise-cancelling technology.

4. Hackers posted 100,000 intercepted Snapchat photos and videos online. They used a third-party app to intercept the files.

5. Leaked photos of the new iPad show that it may come in gold and have Touch ID. Apple is set to unveil the new devices in an event on Thursday.

6. Google is testing a new service that lets people talk with doctors about their symptoms. They will be able to video-chat with medical professionals.

7. Messaging app WhatsApp is planning on introducing online voice calls. Rival messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and Viber have had the feature for some time.

8. A female game developer was harassed so much on Twitter that she fled her home. It happened after she posted tweets critical of the GamerGate movement.

9. Google’s new Nexus tablet may be announced on Wednesday. It’s rumoured to cost $US399.

10. A new documentary about Edward Snowden confirms the existence of a second leaker in the US government. Snowden expressed surprise at the level of leaked information.

