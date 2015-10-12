Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start the week.

1. One of the largest private-equity firms in China has handed $US400 million (£260 million) to Naval Ravikant’s AngelList, a site that connects angel investors with early-stage startups.Ravikant says he will drip-feed the CSC Group funding to US startups, starting with $US20 million (£13 million) this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

2. Apple has disabled its Apple News app in China. The app is only available in the US and is being tested in Australia and the UK, but can be opened in other countries by those who have downloaded it before travelling.

3. EMC has added a “go shop” provision to its merger deal with Dell, meaning it is entitled to look for other suitors. But sources close to the matter believe a new deal is unlikely.

4. The UK government is giving video game startups £4 million ($US6.1 million) to help them build the next “Tomb Raider” or “Grand Theft Auto.” The Video Games Prototype Fund will offer grants of up to £25,000 ($US38,300) to early stage video game companies from now until 2019.

5. Google is supporting a pressure group that says the UK is being held back by a lack of immigration visas for tech workers. The Scale-Up Institute was founded by investor Sherry Coutu and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman.

6. China’s transport ministry has proposed new draft rules that could halt Uber’s expansion plans. They significantly tighten the regulations that ride-hailing companies such as Uber and local rival Didi Kuaidi must adhere to, requiring the services to shoulder many of the costs of traditional taxi companies.

7. The tech industry is asking a crucial follow-up question about driverless cars. Despite the consensus and excitement that driverless cars are coming, tech industry leaders at last week’s Code/Mobile conference couldn’t agree on how they would actually be used.

8. LinkedIn is giving its employees “unlimited” vacation plus 17 paid holidays. That’s an unusual move for a company LinkedIn’s size.

9. Everybody in Silicon Valley is starting to agree that the tech industry is in a bubble. Investors worry that on-demand startups especially have been subsidised by easy VC money for too long.

10. Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is trying to make nice with Apple after a German newspaper printed his scathing comments about the company’s automotive efforts. “Yo, I don’t hate Apple,” he tweeted.

