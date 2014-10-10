10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Reuters Jeff Bezos

Good morning! It’s going to be a sunny day in both New York and London today. Here’s all the important tech news from yesterday.

1. Amazon is going to open a physical retail store. It’s going to be in New York, right across from the Empire State Building.

2. Elon Musk unveiled the new Tesla D last night. It’s an all-wheel-drive car that can automatically read speed limit signs.

3. Jony Ive gave a rare on-stage interview. He said that he considers it theft when competitors copy Apple’s designs.

4. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has apologized for suggesting that women shouldn’t ask for raises. He originally said that they should leave it to “karma.”

5. The Apple Watch appears on the next cover of Vogue China. Apple has been promoting the watch to fashionistas.

6. Many people have complained about the way Apple gave them the new album without anyone asking for it.

7. Yahoo wants to turn Tumblr into the company’s very own YouTube. It’s hoping to attract YouTube stars to the platform.

8. The man who caused BendGate to go viral has found that the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is also flexible. But it can be bent back into shape.

9. Google is going to release its largest smartphone yet this month. It’s codenamed “Shamu” and will have a 5.9-inch screen.

10. Symantec confirmed that it will split into two companies. eBay and HP have recently done the same thing.

