10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

1. The FBI arrested a former SpaceX employee, accusing him of running deep web drug marketplace the Silk Road. Prosecutors claim he immediately admitted everything.

2. Microsoft Office is now available for free on iPhone. An Office 365 subscription unlocks premium features.

3. Amazon unveiled a new speaker with a built-in personal assistant. The Amazon Echo will retail for $US199.

4. Phone manufacturer Lenovo has unveiled a new device that looks incredibly similar to the iPhone 6. The s90 Sisley is even being advertised in a similar way.

5. Twitter is planning on opening an office in Hong Kong early next year. Reports suggest that it is aimed at the Chinese market.

6. Symantec will lay off 2,000 employees as part of its split. That’s about 10% of its total workforce.

7. Mark Zuckerberg says he wears the same T-shirt every day to clear his life. He wants to make as few decisions as possible.

8. Apple has shut down the “Wirelurker” vulnerability that affected Mac computers and iPhones. The company blocked the malicious apps.

9. Home Depot says that hackers stole 53 million email addresses. The hack is worse than previously thought.

10. Zynga’s losses widened in its Q3 earnings. The company behind FarmVille is struggling to make another hit game.

