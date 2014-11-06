10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a cold and rainy day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. A new vulnerability has been discovered in Apple products. “WireLurker” is being used to install malicious apps on Macs and iPhones in China.

2. Lyft is suing its former COO. He defected to Uber and allegedly took a number of confidential documents with him.

3. A man accused of murdering his girlfriend and posting photos of the crime on 4chan has been arrested. He posted the gory photos on the infamous forum.

4. Apple could be developing a new 3D screen for the next iPhone. The company hasn’t supported 3D displays in its products before.

5. Google has redesigned Google Maps and added Uber integration. You can now book restaurants and check Uber prices within the app.

6. Apple has passed Samsung to become China’s top mobile brand. It scores highest for both brand awareness and loyalty.

7. Spotify now makes more money for European artists than iTunes. Revenues for artists are now 13% higher than iTunes.

8. An Amazon exec says the company is “undeterred” by performance of the Fire Phone. The device has been selling poorly.

9. The CEO of Uber has admitted trying to sabotage arch-rival Lyft’s fundraising efforts. The two companies are close competitors.

10. German publisher Axel Springer has caved in and allowed Google to index its articles. The group saw a large drop in traffic.

