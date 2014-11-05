Good morning! It’s going to be a cloudy and cold day in London. Here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

1. Tinder’s CEO is stepping down. The IAC-owned dating app is looking for an “Eric Schmidt-like person” to fill the role.

2. The gold Apple Watch will reportedly cost between $US4,000 and $US5,000. It’s the deluxe version of Apple’s new wearable device.

3. A hacker has discovered a serious vulnerability in Mac computers. “Rootpipe” can give hackers administrator privileges.

4. Amazon Prime will start offering benefits on other websites. Prime reportedly wants to be the “VIP pass to the Internet.”

5. A website has published hundreds of photos of bent iPhones. Apple previously claimed that just nine people had complained.

6. The Nixie selfie-taking wrist drone has won $US500,000 from Intel. It flies off your wrist, snaps a photo, and returns.

7. New emoji skin tones are coming. The cartoonish symbols had been criticised for featuring no black or Asian faces.

8. There’s controversy over whether the viral “Alex from Target” meme is a marketing stunt or not. The teen gained over half a million Twitter followers.

9. FireEye stocks plunged after the company announced its Q3 earnings. Shares were down 23% after the earnings call.

10. Uber has been accused of forcing its drivers into taking subprime loans. Two of the company’s partners are under federal investigation.

