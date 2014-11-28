10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s Black Friday. Here’s the news you need to know today:

1. The European Parliament has voted to disband Google. It can’t actually do that, but it does send a message to EU regulators.

2. Facebook is sending users a lengthy email detailing its new privacy policy. It starts next year.

3. Microsoft accidentally announced that it’s acquiring a company. The blank blog post suggested it has acquired Acompli.

4. The CFO of Twitter made another DM fail. This time he didn’t let slip that Twitter is acquiring a company.

5. Samsung staff are worried about imminent job losses. The annual reshuffle is expected in early December.

6. Uber has suspended its service in Nevada after it was banned in the state. The company hopes the suspension will only be temporary.

7. South Korea has banned the sale of unregulated selfie sticks. People use the telescopic poles to take photos.

8. The Syrian Electronic Army launched a wave of hacking attacks on media sites. It took hours for sites to recover.

9. An Australian man accused of helping run the Silk Road has been extradited to the US. There was a wave of arrests after police seized the site.

10. Hackers have released a list of files they claim to have stolen from Sony Pictures. It includes Angelina Jolie’s passport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.