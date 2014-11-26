10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be snowy, rainy, and generally bad in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Uber is close to raising funding at a valuation that could value it at $US40 billion. T. Rowe Price is said to be among the new investors.

2. Twitter is in talks to acquire Justin Bieber’s selfie app Shots. This could be what Twitter’s CFO accidentally tweeted about on Monday.

3. HP has over 400 people working to split the company in two. The “separation group” is reviewing financial records.

4. Samsung is selling off its chemical and defence stakes. This is its first sale of affiliates since 1997.

5. A Chinese newspaper claims that Microsoft must pay the country 840 million yuan ($US137 million) in back taxes. The article only names the company as “M.”

6. Mobile payment app Clinkle is handing out free money. Students get $US20 just for signing up.

7. HP reported its Q4 earnings. Revenue missed expectations.

8. Lyft just had its biggest week ever. It was thanks to Uber’s recent bad press.

9. BuzzFeed is going to buy an Apple Watch for every one of its employees. That could cost $US245,000.

10. Twitter will start offering discounts in tweets. It’s easy to claim promotions inside the app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.