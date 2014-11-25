10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

YouTube/TechCrunch Twitter CFO Anthony Noto.

Good morning! It’s going to be a cloudy, mild day in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. Twitter’s CFO accidentally tweeted a DM about acquiring a company. DM fails are a common mistake.

2. Google has settled a defamation case with a Morgan Stanley banker who was falsely accused of being a murderer. Defamatory posts appeared in Google Search results.

3. Amazon is going to help customers find plumbers and electricians. They will see suggested tradesmen after buying items like ceiling fans.

4. A sophisticated piece of malware named “Regin” has attacked internet users in 14 countries. We don’t yet know who it was created by.

5. Apple has unveiled its Black Friday deals. Shoppers will receive iTunes gift cards with certain purchases.

6. Comcast will start notifying customers 30 minutes before a technician arrives. The alert takes place through its new app.

7. BlackBerry will pay iPhone users up to $US550 to switch to a BlackBerry phone instead. The deal starts in December.

8. Amazon has accused a man who is protesting outside of its HQ of doing it for media attention. He was employed by the company in 2012.

9. Apple’s iCloud service is so bad because the company doesn’t have a dedicated team working on it. It keeps having to rebuild existing technology.

10. The FAA has proposed new rules on commercial drone use. It could stop Amazon’s plans to use drones to deliver packages.

