10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cold day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start the week.

1. The European Parliament is considering a move to try and break up Google. It wants the US tech company to unbundle its search engine.

2. E-commerce company Fab is in talks to sell for $US15 million. It used to be valued at over $US1 billion.

3. Amazon is developing an ad-supported video network. The service will be cheaper than Netflix.

4. Google is closing down its Google Glass stores. People are buying Glass online instead.

5. OnePlus is planning on releasing a new phone next year. OnePlus One received rave reviews.

6. Microsoft insists it is not overpaying its CEO. A watchdog had told investors that Nadella’s pay package was too high.

7. A former ZocDoc employee is suing the company after she claims to have been sexually harassed. It’s an appointment booking site for New Yorkers.

8. Hackers have leaked passwords for PlayStation Network, Windows Live, and other video game networks. Thousands of passwords were posted online.

9. Apple Pay will start working with Square from next year. Jack Dorsey says the two services aren’t rivals.

10. Experts have warned that hackers could take control of driverless cars. The first driverless cars will start appearing on UK roads in January.

