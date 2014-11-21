10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s another cold day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Leaked Uber documents show the company’s revenue breakdown. It was doing more than 100,000 trips per week in its major cities.

2. Amazon is planning on launching a travel service. It will feature a selection of hotels.

3. Foxconn is building a new factory just to make displays for Apple products. Apple sent out an “urgent request” for it to be built.

4. Google is launching a “Contributor” program that lets you pay to hide ads on certain sites. It will cost between $US1 and $US3 a month.

5. The founder of Draw Something has launched a new app. Tally sorts conversations by topic.

6. Uber has hired a law firm to review its privacy program. They will assess the company’s privacy policy.

7. Microsoft is using robot security guards to protect its offices. They can check licence plates to see if cars are stolen.

8. ZenPayroll has announced over 50 previously undisclosed investors. It reads like a who’s who of Silicon Valley.

9. Fab is in talks to sell to PCH International. It’s reportedly a $US15 million deal.

10. Amazon has leased a building in Manhattan. It’s across the street from the Empire State Building.

