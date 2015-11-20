Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Payments company Square had its IPO yesterday, and shares closed up 45% higher than the IPO price. The company now has a market cap of $US4.2 billion (£2.74 billion).

2. The EU is planning to crack down on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in order to try to stop terrorism funding. A crisis meeting is being held in Brussels today.

3. Google has hired VMware cofounder Diane Greene to run its cloud-computing business. It acquired her startup Bebop Technologies.

4. There’s speculation from inside Yahoo that CEO Marissa Mayer could leave as early as December. People inside the company are growing frustrated with her micromanagement.

5. Apple has a problem with people coming into its stores and stealing the Apple Pencil. People keep complaining online about the stylus thefts.

6. LG has cancelled the launch of its new smartwatch, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE. It says there’s a hardware issue and it’s not sure if the device will ever go on sale.

7. Adele will not bring her new album to music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify. The album is released today, but Adele reportedly declined to make it available for streaming.

8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has donated $US20 million (£13 million) to a nonprofit that helps schools get faster internet. He wants students to get access to personalised online learning.

9. Content recommendation app Nuzzel has raised funding from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and SoftBank vice chairman Nikesh Arora amongst others. It raised $US1.7 million (£1.11 million).

10. Magazine app Zite will shut down on December 7. It was acquired by competitor Flipboard in 2014.

