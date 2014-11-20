10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a chilly day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Web browser Firefox has changed its default search engine to Yahoo. It’s part of a new five-year contract in the US.

2. Ashton Kutcher published a series of tweets defending Uber. He’s also an investor in the company.

3. Senator Al Franken has sent a letter to Uber asking it to address issues surrounding customer privacy. He’s the chairman of the subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law.

4. Facebook’s shuttle bus drivers have voted to unionize. They earn around $US20 an hour.

5. Spotify is going to become part of the Billboard charts. Streaming plays will now count towards the Billboard 200.

6. There’s a battle brewing between two Microsoft executives. They both want to control the default home page of Internet Explorer.

7. Walmart has closed a loophole that people were using to get the Playstation 4 for under $US100. They abused the company’s price matching policy.

8. Sony Pictures has ended its involvement with the new Steve Jobs biopic. Michael Fassbender will play the Apple founder.

9. Apple founder Steve Wozniak has a new job. He’s joining Primary Data as its chief scientist.

10. Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon says he spent £10,000 on freemium iPad games. He calls himself an idiot for spending so much money.

