Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Payments company Square set its IPO price at $US9 (£5.89) per share, bringing its market cap to $US2.9 billion (£1.89 billion). That’s lower than the initial $US11 (£7.20) to $US13 (£8.51) price range proposed by the company in its IPO filing.

2. Tinder-owner Match Group has also priced its IPO, this time at $US12 (£7.86) per share. It had previously said it hoped to price shares between $US12 and $US14 (£9.17).

3. Leaked financial documents from Uber competitor Lyft show the company is burning money. It lost $US127 million (£83.1 million) in the first half of this year.

4. Tinder CEO Sean Rad gave a cringeworthy interview to the Evening Standard that forced Match Group to file an update with the SEC. It had to clarify how many users Tinder has.

5. Salesforce shares hit an all time high following its third quarter earnings. Revenue and EPS beat analyst expectations.

6. Hacking group Anonymous has accused Silicon Valley startup CloudFlare of helping ISIS. The company has been accused of helping sites allegedly affiliated with ISIS stay online, even when hackers are trying to take them down.

7. Some iPad Pro units stop working when people plug them in to charge. Apple’s support forums are flooded with complaints.

8. London fintech startup Ebury has raised $US83 million (£54.5 million) in new funding. It helps businesses operate abroad by offering them finance solutions that are usually reserved for big companies.

9. Some of SoundCloud’s most loyal users are starting to lose faith in the music streaming site. We talked to DJs and record label owners who are frustrated with its copyright system.

10. The CEO of London startup JustPark has left the company days after we reported on job losses there. Alex Stephany is leaving and will be replaced by the company’s founder Anthony Eskinazi.

